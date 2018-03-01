MTSU wins Conference USA title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the 11th straight time the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders won a game, but Thursday night it was a little more special clinching the Conference USA regular season title with a win over rival Western Kentucky.

Brandon Walters and Nick King each scored 18 points while Antwain Johnson and Giddy Potts each had three three-pointers finishing with 17 and 11 points respectively.

MTSU took an early lead and extended it to 9 points at the half as Antwain Johnson’s buzzer beater three gave them all the momentum headed into halftime.

The Blue Raiders made it look routine in the second half outscoring WKU 39-30 for an 82-64 win, their 11th straight.

MTSU clinches the Conference USA regular season title grabbing the number one seed in the Conference USA tournament.

The Blue Raiders close the season out Saturday at home against Marshall with the chance to get to 25 wins before the conference tourna