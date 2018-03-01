Lt. Governor on medical cannabis bill: “Will be close, but won’t pass.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just one vote either way may decide if medical cannabis stays alive on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill, but Lt. Governor Randy McNally “does not think it will pass.”

Those comments came during his weekly news conference where he added “I think it will be close.”

The Republican Lt. Governor–who has been opposed to the bill because cannabis is still classified as an illegal drug –identified the committees where he thinks the measure may fail.

“I think while it will be very close like one vote, it would have difficulty in judiciary…as well as the health committee,” he told the reporters at his briefing.

The medical cannabis bill allows for non-smokable forms of the plant’s active ingredient THC in things like pills or lotions.

Republican House sponsor Jeremy Faison says hearts and minds are being changed daily among lawmakers while a majority of the Tennessee public is already convinced according to polls.

“I believe we have the votes in the House Criminal Justice Committee next week and then we will move over to the Senate Judiciary Committee,” he told News 2. “I believe we will have done our due diligence and have (the necessary) five votes in senate judiciary.

As for the Senate, McNally says “we want to see it move substantially in the House before we start foolin’ around with it.”