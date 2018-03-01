Jennie Duncan, Jack T. Farrar Elementary, March 1, 2018

Jennie Duncan teaches kindergarten at Jack. T Farrar Elementary in Tullahoma, Coffee County.

Parents say she has a gift for enriching her student’s learning experience.

She finds fun ways to motivate them.

She even uses yoga to help them relax so they can better focus on lessons.

So we salute Jennie Duncan as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

