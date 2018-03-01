High Water: Flooding in parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rain leading to areas of flooding to begin the day.

Be very careful on area roads and make sure to turn around if you see a road completely submerged in water. You never know the true depth. On top of the spotty road flooding, many rivers southwest of Nashville continue to rise. The Duck and Tennessee rivers are the biggest concern with other creeks and streams swelling too.

Though the rain is expected to wrap up this afternoon, flooding can still continue through the upcoming weekend. Rainfall flows into creeks and streams, and then into the larger rivers. All of that water adds up, where flooding could be a concern in areas such as Shelbyville, Pulaski, Centerville, Iron City, and Perryville. Other locations south of I-40 will be affected as well.

In some cases moderate to boarder line major flooding could occur. Not only was this one of the wettest Februaries on record, but this past storm dropped rainfall rate to as high as 1-2 inches per hour.

Though water levels in rivers continue to rise, they should crest Friday before slowly falling over the weekend. Drier weather is expected though Sunday with a chance of light showers which won’t create any additional flooding Monday.

