Flooding remains a concern as rain moves out of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the rain is expected to move out of the Nashville area later Thursday, flooding is still a concern in some areas.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is continuing to monitor the rain and flood prone area. Crews are ready to respond to any flooding emergencies. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Ahead of the rain, Metro Water Services had crews conducting storm drain assessments. Crews also cleared debris from storm drains to help prevent flooding and ponding in known trouble areas.

Residents can call 615-862-4600 if they see roadway ponding or experience flooding.

Several roads across Middle Tennessee are closed due to flooding. Click here to see a list of road closures.

Motorists are reminded not to drive across a flooded road.

Rivers and creeks throughout Middle Tennessee are beginning to swell after several inches of rain fell over the last two days.

The Harpeth River, as of late Thursday morning, was up to 19 feet. Flood stage for the Harpeth is 27 feet. The Harpeth River State Park is closed due to flooding.

The rain is expected to wrap up Thursday afternoon, though flooding can still occur through the weekend. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Last month was one of the wettest Februaries on record. The recent rainfall dropped as many as one to two inches of rain per hour.

After Thursday, rain is not expected in Nashville until Monday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

