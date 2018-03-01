2TeamTraffic: Dozens of roads closed because of high water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A growing number of roads across the region are closed because of flooding.
Just in: Lincoln Co – SR 129 LM 0 – 1 is closed due to high water
The Tennessee Department of Transportation also tweeted this list of state roads that are closed in the southern part of the Mid-State.
Williamson County roads:
Trinity Rd between Arno and Murfreesboro Rd is CLOSED
Maury County roads:
•S Cross Bridges in the S curve please caution in this area, 1418 – 1645 is Closed.
•Armstrong Ln in the 800 block use caution.
•Stiversville Rd / Toll Dugger Rd – Several inches of water and Goose Neck trailers in road. Use caution these are visible.
• Mt Joy Rd near Solvay (Old Cytec) – Several inches of water on the roadway. Road is passable but partial covered with water
•Mt Joy Rd Off Ramp from US Hwy 43- Down to one lane due to standing water.
•Murphy Ln/Pulaski Hwy- Part blocked with water. Cannot see bottom of road.
•Old Hwy 99/Lasea Rd- Fast moving water around Family Baptist Church
•Pulaski Hwy/Bigbyville Rd-Water crossing the roadway. Signs have been placed at this location.
•Polk Lane just outside of Mount Pleasant City Limits
•Witherspoon Rd between Theta Pke and Old TVA Rd- Several inches of water on the roadway
•Lawrenceburg Hwy between Williams Hollow Rd and W Sheepneck Rd- down to one lane
•W Sheepneck Rd between Johnson Hill Rd and Billy Irwin Rd
•Canterbury Dr between Asbury Dr and Covey Hollow Rd
•Elk Ridge Rd near Enterprise Rd-covered with water but passable.
•Baker Rd near Nashville Hwy-road covered with water but passable.
•Mooresville Pke between Scott Hollow Rd and Cemetery Rd- covering both lanes but passable
•Terrapin Branch Rd- Water covering both lanes. Some residents will not be able to get out of driveway.
•Old Leipers Creek Rd-Large amount of water covering both driveways.
•Valley Creek Rd at Pullen Mill Rd-Fast moving water and debris in the roadway.
•Sowell Mill Pike at Johnson Creek
•Campbellsville Pike at Moore Ln-Swift water signs to be posted in the area.
•Luke Moser Rd between Gillespie Ln and Galloway Rd-Several residents may be effected by high water.
•Cannon Rd / Ashwood – Several inches of water on road way.
•Scott Hollow Rd between 4486 – 4506 Several inches of water possibly close to a foot of water covering the road.
• Valley Creek Rd has multiple areas of high water.
Refresh this page through the morning for latest road closures as they come in.