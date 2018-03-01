#2TeamTraffic: Dozens of roads closed because of high water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A growing number of roads across the region are closed because of flooding.

Just in: Lincoln Co – SR 129 LM 0 – 1 is closed due to high water

The Tennessee Department of Transportation also tweeted this list of state roads that are closed in the southern part of the Mid-State.

Williamson County roads:

Trinity Rd between Arno and Murfreesboro Rd is CLOSED

Maury County roads:

 

