2TeamTraffic: Dozens of roads closed because of high water

•S Cross Bridges in the S curve please caution in this area, 1418 – 1645 is Closed.

•Armstrong Ln in the 800 block use caution.

•Stiversville Rd / Toll Dugger Rd – Several inches of water and Goose Neck trailers in road. Use caution these are visible.

• Mt Joy Rd near Solvay (Old Cytec) – Several inches of water on the roadway. Road is passable but partial covered with water

•Mt Joy Rd Off Ramp from US Hwy 43- Down to one lane due to standing water.

•Murphy Ln/Pulaski Hwy- Part blocked with water. Cannot see bottom of road.

•Old Hwy 99/Lasea Rd- Fast moving water around Family Baptist Church

•Pulaski Hwy/Bigbyville Rd-Water crossing the roadway. Signs have been placed at this location.

•Polk Lane just outside of Mount Pleasant City Limits

•Witherspoon Rd between Theta Pke and Old TVA Rd- Several inches of water on the roadway

•Lawrenceburg Hwy between Williams Hollow Rd and W Sheepneck Rd- down to one lane

•W Sheepneck Rd between Johnson Hill Rd and Billy Irwin Rd

•Canterbury Dr between Asbury Dr and Covey Hollow Rd

•Elk Ridge Rd near Enterprise Rd-covered with water but passable.

•Baker Rd near Nashville Hwy-road covered with water but passable.

•Mooresville Pke between Scott Hollow Rd and Cemetery Rd- covering both lanes but passable

•Terrapin Branch Rd- Water covering both lanes. Some residents will not be able to get out of driveway.

•Old Leipers Creek Rd-Large amount of water covering both driveways.

•Valley Creek Rd at Pullen Mill Rd-Fast moving water and debris in the roadway.

•Sowell Mill Pike at Johnson Creek

•Campbellsville Pike at Moore Ln-Swift water signs to be posted in the area.

•Luke Moser Rd between Gillespie Ln and Galloway Rd-Several residents may be effected by high water.

•Cannon Rd / Ashwood – Several inches of water on road way.

•Scott Hollow Rd between 4486 – 4506 Several inches of water possibly close to a foot of water covering the road.

• Valley Creek Rd has multiple areas of high water.