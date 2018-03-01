Flash flood warnings issued as more rain heads for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another 1-2 inches of rain is moving into southern counties of Middle Tennessee. Flash Flood warnings are up for the following counties:

Cannon, Coffee, Grundy Warren until 10:30 a.m.

Bedford, Marshall, Rutherford, Williamson until 10:15 a.m.

Hickman, Lewis Maury, Perry until 10:15 a.m.

Giles, Lawrence, Wayne until 10:00 a.m.

Refresh this page for updates

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Visit wkrn.com/closings for a full list of school closures and delays.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.