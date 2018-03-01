Flash flood warnings issued as more rain heads for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another 1-2 inches of rain is moving into southern counties of Middle Tennessee. Flash Flood warnings are up for the following counties:
Cannon, Coffee, Grundy Warren until 10:30 a.m.
Bedford, Marshall, Rutherford, Williamson until 10:15 a.m.
Hickman, Lewis Maury, Perry until 10:15 a.m.
Giles, Lawrence, Wayne until 10:00 a.m.
