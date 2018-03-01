Ex-Nashville judge Casey Moreland taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms former Nashville general sessions judge Casey Moreland was arrested Thursday morning.

It is not exactly clear why Moreland was taken into custody. Additional information is expected later Thursday from the U.S. attorney.

News 2 has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The longtime judge was released from federal custody last March after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice. His trial for those charges is set to begin in June 19.

He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

He officially resigned as judge last April.

Click here to read more on Casey Moreland.