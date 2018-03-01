Driving through flooded area could lead to reckless driving charges, fines

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement officers across the area are driving around checking roads and closing those which are impassable.

And once the signs or barricades go up, you need to pay attention, because if you pass one, you could be charged.

The state’s reckless driving charge goes into effect on flooded roadways, and says if someone passes a barrier or ignores a sign about flooding, they can be charged with reckless driving.

If the person drives onto a flooded road – ignoring those signs – and needs to be rescued, the statute says the driver could be financially responsible for the first responder’s time.

Another law – the “exercise due care” statute, warns drivers can be ticketed if they’re driving too fast for the conditions. It says, in part, despite the speed limit, drivers must do everything possible to remain safe and avoid injury to another person or property. Police say this charge is typically used if there’s a crash – but it’s definitely possible otherwise.

The goal of these laws is to not only keep you safe, but keep everyone else safe, too.