Do the Titans go running back in the draft?

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WKRN) – The Titans have a rushing champion and a Heisman Trophy winner on the roster but they could be in the market for a running back in 2018 Draft.

DeMarco Murray is due over $6 million and is expected to be a salary cap casualty. Derrick Henry is expected to be the lead back but does he fit the new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur’s zone blocking scheme?

If the Titans go that way they will have plenty to pick from. They will also have competition. With the explosion of young running backs like Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley last season the running back position is back in rock star status.

Oregon back Royce Freeman says he knows his future is brighter because of it, “the previous years guys at the running back position have been playing very well and that’s helped us and I’m just so appreciative for that.”

LSU’s Derrius Guice added, “all of the running back’s, Todd Gurley, Leonard (Fournette) they all went off this year. It really did help the running back’s showing everybody how we are like one of the most important needs of the offense.”

If the Titans go running back they will likely be looking for a versatile pass catcher. New head coach Mike Vrabel has emphasized the screen game when talking about the offense and the need to keep Marcus Mariota healthy. A dangerous back to check down to can certainly help with that.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb told reporters Thursday at the NFL Combine catching the ball was one of the things he wanted to show scouts he could do after averaging 6 yards a carry last season.

Tennessee back John Kelly caught 37 passes last season and thinks it gives him an advantage, “it really showed some of my versatility out of the backfield, that I can also provide a spark on third down as well. I try to be all purpose back and no matter what the situation is I want to stay on the field.”

Auburn’ Kerryon Johnson is another player who is expected to be a first or second round selection and he already has an affinity for Nashville after watching his brother Kerron star as a basketball player at Belmont.

Johnson reveled at the idea of wearing two-tone blue, “We used to go up there all the time and I go watch a lot of his games. I think I’ve only been to actually like 2 NFL stadiums and the Titans is one of them. I got to watch a game there, the music city bowl along time ago.. So that would be crazy to think I watch the game there, I passed it 1 million times and could be playing there.”

The Titans got a good look at Northwestern’s all-time leading rusher when Justin Jackson led the Wildcats to a Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky. Jackson likes the idea of playing his next game at Nissan Stadium as well.

“That would be great, that would be great. We actually went to the Titans practice facility a few days before the game for a walk-through it was beautiful. I mean playing on the field, the field is great, great atmosphere and yeah I definitely would like to play there again.”

The Titans have a lot of choices, that’s if they choose to take a running back.