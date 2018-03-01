Disney pushes ‘Mulan’ to 2020, moves ‘Avengers’ up a week

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, announced Thursday, Dec. 14, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving “Avengers: Infinity War” up one week and pushing the live-action “Mulan” back almost a year and a half.

The studio says Thursday that “Avengers: Infinity War” will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018. “Mulan” is set for March 27, 2020. The “Mulan” update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.

Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.