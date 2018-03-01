Brentwood sees rash of car, business burglaries in less than 24 hours

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood frequently ranks among the safest cities in Tennessee, if not the safest, but the city saw a series of burglaries in less than 24 hours this week.

On Wednesday morning, before 3 a.m., Brentwood police said they received reports of car burglaries at the Brentwood Pointe I Apartments off General George Patton Drive.

The department said at least seven unlocked cars were targeted at the complex.

The suspect(s) stole items from some of the vehicles. Police said they pursued the suspect(s) after they left the complex, but called off the pursuit as the suspect vehicle was on Interstate 65 North, near Old Hickory Boulevard, close to the Davidson County line.

The vehicle was described as a white Nissan.

On Wednesday night, Metro police responded to a break-in at the Sun Tan City in Brentwood. The business is located on Old Hickory Boulevard near I-65. It was not immediately known what, if anything, was stolen.

Brentwood police have previously made their crime data available to the public through CrimeMapping.com, but the department told News 2 that they are transitioning to a new a records management system.

Their data is temporarily not available to the public, but should be accessible in a few weeks.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.