Explosion rocks aluminum factory in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) – An aluminum factory is shut down in the wake of an explosion in Mount Pleasant.

An investigation is underway at Smelter Service Corporation on Arrow Mines Road.

An emergency call came in to Mount Pleasant police at 7:30 a.m.

One man was badly burned and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Hospital. A second man was injured, but not seriously, and he refused to be transported too the hospital.

According to Maury County Emergency Management Director Mark Blackwood, the explosion may be linked to heavy rain in the area. He says water came into contact with the super heated molten metal and a rush of energy caused the explosion.

Dallas Jeter tells News 2 reporter Andy Cordan that he drove by the plant Wednesday morning. Jeter said, “You can smell ammonia in the air and I saw smoke coming from the roof when I passed by.”

