Body of off-duty Lebanon officer, truck found in DeKalb County creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of an off-duty Lebanon officer and his truck were found in a DeKalb County creek Thursday.

Authorities told News 2 the officer, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Bowen, was headed home after his shift ended around 6 a.m. when it appears his truck left Highway 70, and went off an embankment and into the creek.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, an aerial search was initially conducted for Bowen. His vehicle was ultimately located and his body was later found.

His family has been notified. The THP asks the community to keep the officer’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.