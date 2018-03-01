1 pulled to safety after water rescue in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a water rescue in Perry County Thursday morning.

According to WOPC, it happened at Lower Cane Creek around 7:30 a.m. One person was taken to safety with the help of water rescue crews and neighbors.

Drivers are reminded to turn around if they see flooded roads.

Rain is expected to continue across Middle Tennessee, including Nashville for several more hours. Several inches of rain has already fallen in some area, prompting Flash Flooding Warnings. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.