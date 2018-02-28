Woman caught in tornado says she won’t make same mistake again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March 1, 2017 is a day most people in Middle Tennessee will not forget, especially Holly Dinkins.

Dinkins was on her way to the airport for a business trip that morning when she decided to take backroads since there was supposed to be severe weather.

She stopped for coffee at a gas station and looked up the sky.

“The sky was a greenish blue color. The lightning was very streaky. I could tell there was something not ok, but I thought I could make it the airport and instead I ran right into it,” she told News 2.

Dinkins ran right into the tornado warned storm. She said all of sudden the rain came down hard and the winds really cranked up.

“People say it sounds like a train and that is what it sounded like right next to my car,” she recalled.

Dinkins said her natural instincts kicked in.

“I thought about some of the things I had learned – go find a ditch, don’t stay in your car and there was no ditch.”

Dinkins ultimately pulled into the closest building she could find and ran inside. There, she hunkered down with employees from that business for 20 minutes.

When it was safe to leave, she continued on her way to the airport and found that a tornado touched down less than a mile down from where she was. It was the same tornado that damaged the Four Corners Marina.

Dinkins made her 9:15 a.m. flight, but she said next time she won’t chance it.

“I won’t make that mistake again for sure. Next time, I will trust my intuition and trust my weatherperson,” she said.

All day Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast.