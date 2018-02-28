Will Smith says Georgia’s ‘gotta do something about these bugs’

SAVANNAH, GA (Nexstar) — Actor Will Smith showed no fear when he squashed a giant cockroach in “Men in Black,” but he may have just met his match in the insect realm.

Sand gnats.

Smith is currently filming his new movie “Gemini Man” near Savannah, Georgia. He says he’s being swarmed not by his loving fans, but by tons of blood-thirsty sand gnats.

Smith posted a video on his Facebook page Tuesday saying, “I love Georgia but y’all gotta do something about these bugs… I’m just saying y’all need to fix it.”

In case you’re already asking why Smith hasn’t tried bug spray, he says he has, but “the bugs is on that like it’s honey.”

Sand gnats, also known as sand flies or no-see-ums, are blood-sucking insects that live in sandy and moist areas. They are tiny and almost translucent making it difficult to know they’re on your skin, but they leave behind giant red spots after feeding which can itch for several minutes without treatment.

“Gemini Man” is directed by Academy Award winner Ang Lee and also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Clive Owen (Children of Men).