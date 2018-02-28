What should you do if you get caught outside during storm?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lightning is a frequent occurrence in Middle Tennessee.

Though it can happen at any time of the year, it’s most likely during the spring and summer months when thunderstorms are most common.

That time of the year is also when many of us are outside, enjoying the warmer weather. It’s a time when we also become more vulnerable to lightning.

Bernard Childress, from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), said the nonprofit organization takes the threat of lightning seriously when it comes to safety.

“The policy is pretty simple, and that is basically if you hear thunder, and followed within 30 seconds by lightning, or you see a lightning bolt, lightning is close enough to strike, so you must immediately go to your evacuation plan, have a safe place that student athletes and fans can go to.”

He added, “That safe place needs to be identified well in advance, and once you evacuate, then you have to stay out a minimum of 30 minutes.”

Childress also offered advice if you’re by yourself or with a group of friends or family and become caught out in the open as a thunderstorm approaches.

“Get to a safe place and do not go back until a minimum of 30 minutes,” he said. “Again, keep in mind, if it hits again within that 30 minute time frame, that 30 minutes starts all over again.”

Childress said it’s also important to remember not to seek shelter under a tree during a storm.

“Don’t evacuate [to trees] and then take them to a lightning rod, so to speak. So we tell them identify a safe place, and that’s important for practice and games, and if you do not have what you feel is a safe shelter – have them go to their cars. It’s safer than being surrounded by a lightning rod,” he said.

While it sounds simple, it’s important to remember when thunder roars – go indoors or take shelter in your car.

