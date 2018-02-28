WATCH: Congress honors Billy Graham at Capitol ceremony

This is a live feed from the U.S. Capitol. To watch live from the News 2 app click here.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and members of Congress are honoring the Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol.

The evangelist and spiritual adviser to numerous presidents died last week at his North Carolina home. Graham was 99.

Before the funeral, Graham will be afforded the rare tribute of lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is to be buried Friday on the grounds of his namesake library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump said last week that Graham was a “great man” who had a “great family” and was “for us” — meaning Trump’s campaign — from the beginning.