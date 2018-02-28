Storm ready Vanderbilt prepared to keep public, patients, employees safe during tornado season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several so-called storm ready locations across Middle Tennessee, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where you can go if you get caught out in severe weather.

“Becoming a storm ready supporter isn’t easy,” said Krissy Hurley with the National Weather Service. “You have to go through a checklist of things provided by the National Weather Service to achieve this recognition and that includes having a 24-hour emergency operation center, having a hazardous weather plan and knowing what to do before, during and after severe weather.”

Being storm ready is complicated enough for business, but for hospitals it’s even harder since in addition to keeping employees safe, there are patients to protect, too.

“If we ever get a tornado alert, we go on yellow or green alert and that lets out staff know we need to move out visitors and patients to a safe location,” explained Jeff Mangrum, Director of Emergency Preparedness for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He continued, “Once that transpires, communications goes out. One of our locations we have here is our tornado safe area that’s by the door here. It’s an inner stairwell that allows us to put patients and families in here if necessary and provides a lot of structure, a lot of coverage, keeps patients and families and visitors away from any glass or windows and anything that might be flying debris.”

For patients who can’t be moved from their room, there’s also a protocol for that.

“The biggest concern we have is our windows in the room because any patient, if we have a tornado that was to strike the facility, [there’s] the potential for flying glass from the windows.”

He continued, “At that point in time, our staff would take actions to protect the windows. They would put the blinds down [and] put extra covering over the windows. Also try to get the patient as far away from the window as possible if they’re non-ambulatory.”

When News 2 visited the hospital recently, they were doing an incident command training for new administrators.

“Since it’s springtime, tornadoes are our biggest threat in Middle Tennessee at this point in time, so we typically run them through a tornado exercise,” explained Mangrum.

For Vanderbilt, being storm ready also means being ready to help others in the community, too.

“For a tornado event, we’d have several different scenarios we could have where we’re directly impacted and where we maybe have to look at moving patients around depending on how the facility is impacted, or we could also be impacted by patients coming in, which would turn into a mass casualty event for the community.”

All day Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast.