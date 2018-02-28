Titans veterans could have uncertain future with team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On day one of the NFL Combine the Tennessee Titans faced more questions about aging veterans than draft prospects, specifically DeMarco Murray and Matt Cassel.

Both aging veterans have cap numbers that could wind up having them bring cap casualties.

Murray was the AFC rushing champion in 2016 with over 1,200 yards but has struggled with injuries all of 2017. He’s due a $250,000 roster bonus March 12th, but Titans Gm Jon Robinson would not commit to him actually getting it,

“Yeah we’ll see how it goes, we’re evaluating everyone on the roster. At this time of year, free agency, that’s when the financial component is coming in to things, unlike the draft guys where you just pick them. So we’re evaluating everyone on the football team.”

Most NFL people expect Murray to be cut saving the Titans over $6-million against the cap but head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not heard any if it, ” I think what’s most important is what happens inside our building and what Jon and I view as is important to our team. So as far as reports I couldn’t comment on those but Jon and I know he’s under contract and we will move forward until he’s not under contract.”

Cassel is also under contract for 2018 and is also due a large roster bonus, $750,000 on March 18th. He struggled in his one start last year throwing for only 141 yards as the Titans only scored 10 points in what turned into an ugly loss in Miami.

After watching backup Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year the competition for quality backups could pick up and Robinson knows it.

“Yeah I mean I think there’s always been a premium placed on the quarterback position. I think that guys going to touch the ball 99% of the time and a lot of the major decisions that affect the outcome of the game, the quarterback’s going to have his hand on it.”

Vrabel added he doesn’t expect the backup to just finish the game, but win it if the starter goes down.

Marcus Mariota has played three seasons for the Titans and has not played all 16 games in any of them. The Titans are focused on keeping him healthy, but could also be looking to upgrade the spot behind him.