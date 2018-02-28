Titans look to the future in NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are coming off a good season.

The two-tone blue made the playoffs and even secured a playoff win in Kansas City.

Change swept over the Titans quick, however, parting ways with former head coach Mike Mularkey.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has taken the reigns of the team now, and he’s looking to this year’s combine to build towards the Titans’ future.

This isn’t Vrabel’s first NFL combine, he’s been as a player and as an assistant, but he’s never been as popular as he was Wednesday.

He talked and made his rounds, but as it turns out though, talking is his favorite part of this event.

“This is the best part of the job when you can actually talk to players. That’s why you coach, you don’t coach to hang out with other coaches. That doesn’t excite me at all! I enjoy having interactions with players, trying to make them better, try to make them better people, and try to make them better fathers and husbands and learn the lessons that I’ve learned along the way,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel said that what actually excites him about this draft class is that he actually recruited some of them when he was an assistant at Ohio State.

Now, he gets to see them take it to the very highest level.