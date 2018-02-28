Tennessee parents, teachers express opinions over arming teachers bill

There are two videos inside this video. Click here to watch them both.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents and teachers in Middle Tennessee are expressing their opinions about having school employees carry weapons on school grounds.

News 2 spoke with a former teacher and mother of two who says the teachers she knows are unanimously against it.

For now Lane Faulkner feels safe sending her two elementary school kids out the door to class.

“They go to a great school and I feel safe and I love their teachers (but) I do. I am concerned about high school,” she told News 2.

While she wants her kids protected in school, she says having armed teachers isn’t the answer.

“I’m definitely against it. I defnitiley think it puts the burden on the teachers to protect the students.”

Faulkner worked as an English teacher in the public high school system for more than a decade.

“When you are working in a high stress situation, you are overworked, you are underpaid, you are working with minors, who are very unpredictable kiddos and we love them for that, but you add a gun to that mix and that equation it doesn’t add up,” she said.

Faulkner also fears that a student could get their hands on a teachers gun.

“I’m not nieve to think that person could take that gun away from me and it be used on me and on other people.”

She doesn’t understand why the conversation isn’t explanded into a broader context outside of guns.

“You know when you walk through a government building you have to walk through a medal detector, you have to go through security. If it’s good enough for the lawmakers to protect them I don’t know why we are not using those best practices to protect our students. I think SRO’s are a great resource and you know obviously increasing their presence is important but medal detectors, bullet proof doors there’s a lot of innovative ideas that are out there it’s just that the government has to be willing to listen to them and now just go with this knee jerk approach of just arming teachers,” said Faulkner.

We also reached out to the Nashville Moms Group on Facebook for comment.

Kimberly Anderson wrote, “For the sake of not having to write an essay….we are totally for it. I would never support throwing guns into the hands of teachers who weren’t already willing gun owners (and I doubt that is what the proposal is all about)…but i am certainly for having armed guards at school, whoever they may be.

Jessica Green Rogers writes, “I am in full support of arming teachers who are willing with due process of course. For those that know, concealed carry is not all people are making it out to be. People who carry go about their daily lives as anyone else would. I know plenty of teachers that carry in their own personal lives to protect themselves and their own families. An act of voilence such as this is virtually unpredictable. In that moment, protecting students, having a gun gives the teacher another option besides being a martyr. Firearms are used to protect just about anything. I just can’t help but notice these occurances taking place in gun free zones where the odds are always going to be in favor of the assailant. We have a long road before removing weapons from citizens, sorting out who is following new gun regulations etc (like what people want), but EVEN if that is a possibility, what about in the mean time? People are treating this as if any joe shmoe english teacher is going to be handed a weapon and sent on their merry way, but I am going to go out on a limb here and say that I’m sure that won’t be the protocol. For those willing an able, those teachers should have the right to do so. We don’t need to shut down those willing to step up to protect our children because people are at home afraid that there is nobody in the world without a badge capable of handing a firearm.”

People on both sides raise concern over the budget.

“As a teacher we were given $100 a year for school supplies for 150 students. I’m not sure where the money is going to come from and why they are ready to pony up the money for weapons and the necessery training to do this. I think its fiscally irresponsible, but it’s also morally and ethically irrespsonsobel,” Faulkner explained.

Shelly Lynn Parks wrote on Facebook, “I served in the military, I am a lifetime NRA member (gasp) and I do not support just any educator or administrator to carry in the school unless they are absolutely comfortable, have ongoing training, psychological evaluations and other safety measures are put in place. If an educator or administrator has had previous law enforcement and/or military training and they are willing and able to, that’s different……. I also don’t agree with anyone who has a carry permit to carry on a school campus. I am more than ok with undercover armed personnel including off duty law enforcement/trained military parents bringing weapons onto a school campus and putting undercover law enforcement on the payroll. The million dollar question is, where will these monies come from for any sort of change?”

Jennifer Walker writes, “Former teacher here having taught in two states – there are good arguments on both sides, but what I find interesting / hilarious is that school funding is cut nearly every year – there was never money to buy pencils or copy paper just to name a couple of small things out of the dozens I provided myself…yet all of the sudden money is available to give bonuses and training to those willing to carry a gun? Where was the money when it was needed for educating students?”

POLL: Do you approve of teachers and staffers carrying firearms in school?