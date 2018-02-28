Study: Tennessee ranked 28th state for quality of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to a new study from U.S. News and World Report, Tennessee has been ranked the 28th state for quality of life.

The study ranked natural and social environments to create an aggregate score. Tennessee ranked No. 24 and No. 32 in each respective category.

The study also took into account political involvement, drinking water quality and pollution among other factors to create the list.

Tennessee scored low in health-related factors such as public health (No. 43), mental health (No. 42), adult dental visits (No. 45) and overall health care (No. 43).

North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and South Dakota rank as the five best while California, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois and Texas are listed as the worst.