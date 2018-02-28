SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament kicks off in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SEC fans from across the nation will be arriving in Nashville today for the start of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The SEC basketball tournament will be hosted in Nashville through 2026, with both women’s and men’s team playing in Music City over that span.

The women’s tournament will be held in 2018, 2022 and 2026. The men’s tournaments will be held in 2019, 2020,2021, 2023,2024 and 2025.

Scott Ramsey with the Nashville Sports Council says the event is not only a fun and exciting event, but it also puts Nashville in the national spotlight and allows other big events to take a closer look at hosting events in Music City.