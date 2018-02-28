Roads closed in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rain in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is causing flooding across the region.

Here is a list of roads closed due to weather:

DICKSON COUNTY: Fabric Road – Closed due to high water

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky: KY 109 South has High Water signs posted at the 9 & 12 mile markers

KY 345 has High Water signs posted at the 1 & 3.6 mile markers

KY 1388 CLOSED signs posted at the 3 mile marker

US 41 North has High Water signs posted at the 30mm between Crofton and the Christian-Hopkins Line

DECATUR COUNTY: Rally Hill Road and Gillespie Lane- closed due to high water

RUTHERFORD COUNTY: Stones River Lane Slab Bridge- closed due to high water

LAWRENCE COUNTY: Frazier Road – CLOSED due to high water

Section of Bluff Road and Hardin Loop – Closed due to high water