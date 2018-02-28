Roads closed in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rain in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is causing flooding across the region.
Here is a list of roads closed due to weather:
DICKSON COUNTY: Fabric Road – Closed due to high water
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky: KY 109 South has High Water signs posted at the 9 & 12 mile markers
KY 345 has High Water signs posted at the 1 & 3.6 mile markers
KY 1388 CLOSED signs posted at the 3 mile marker
US 41 North has High Water signs posted at the 30mm between Crofton and the Christian-Hopkins Line
DECATUR COUNTY: Rally Hill Road and Gillespie Lane- closed due to high water
RUTHERFORD COUNTY: Stones River Lane Slab Bridge- closed due to high water
LAWRENCE COUNTY: Frazier Road – CLOSED due to high water
Section of Bluff Road and Hardin Loop – Closed due to high water