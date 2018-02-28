Preds fight back to beat Winnipeg 6-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators have been battling with the Winnipeg Jets at the top of the Central Division the entire season.

On Tuesday night, the Preds would test their skills again on the road taking on the Jets.

This game would go to the very end with the Predators battling back in the 3rd period to score three unanswered goals, beating the Jets 6-4.

Newly acquired forward Ryan Hartman scored the game winning goal with one minute left in regulation, giving him his first score as a Predator. Roman Josi added the assist and finished with five assists on the night.

After no score in the 1st period, the Jets got on the board first, but Craig Smith tallied a goal later in the 2nd period.

The goals kept flowing in the period with the Jets leading 3-1, Kyle Turris scored to make it a one goal game.

The Preds would then strike on the power play, courtesy of Mattias Ekholm, who gets his 9th goal of the season.

The Predators began their comeback in the 3rd, down 5-3 and Craig Smith scores his second goal of the game to put the Preds within one.

With six minutes to play, Ryan Johansen would tie the game back up at five.

But the grand finale was Hartman who found a way to backhand in the game winner with a minute left.

Nashville picks up two points and is now four points up on Winnipeg in the Central Division standings. The Preds will face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.