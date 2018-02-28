Overnight rain could lead to dangerous flash flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flood Advisories are out for most of our counties since we have already seen anywhere from 1-4″ of rain today and overnight we could see an additional 1-4″ of rain. That isn’t great and means flash flooding is likely so please stay alert.

We also have Flood Advisories and Warnings for many area rivers, streams, and creeks so if you live nearby one prone to flooding be careful.

The rain will be heavy for the ride into work but should taper off by late afternoon.

By the way, we are the 3rd wettest February on record with 10.73″ of rain, but we are closing in on the 2nd wettest February which was back in 1890 where we saw 10.95″ of rain.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.