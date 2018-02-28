MTSU holds Harley giveaway at WKU game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee State University student will win a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the Blue Raiders host rival Western Kentucky Thursday night.

Blue Raider superfan Tim Keach and his company, TDK Construction, decided to offer the 2007 Harley Davidson Wide Glide, painted in MTSU colors, to help boost attendance at the game.

“It’s been sitting in my garage, I ride it occasionally and that’s about it, and I have been waiting for the opportunity. I think the WKU game is a good time to bring it out and give it away to a student,” said Keach.

“I’ll be as happy to get it out of the garage as my wife will be, so it’s a win-win situation,” added Keach.

Students will have to sit in one of the designated sections and scouts will select four fans with the most spirit to compete in a halftime basketball toss.