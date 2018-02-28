Metro juvenile task force arrests 3 teens in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer assigned to Metro police’s Juvenile Reduction Task Force arrested two 16-year-olds, one of them an alleged carjacker, and a 17-year-old who fled from officers in a stolen Toyota Camry that was reported stolen Sunday.

The officer spotted the stolen Camry at Wedgewood Ave. near 12th Ave. South and tried to follow it until back up arrived.

When the 16-year-old driver noticed him, he fled. The officer held off on a pursuit due to the weather conditions.

A little while later, an undercover officer saw the Camry in an ally near 11th Ave. North. As the officers approached, the three teens ran. They were all arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The 16-year-old driver was already wanted for an armed carjacking that occurred Sunday a little after 1 a.m.near Belcourt Ave. A woman was robbed of her Nissan Sentra.

The 16-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession, and vehicle theft.

The other two teens were charged with joyriding.

The Sentra was recovered Sunday morning after another officer spotted it on 17th Ave. North. two other 16-year-olds, a boy and girl, were by themselves in the car and arrested. The boy was charged with vehicle theft and the girl charged with joy riding.

The investigation led to the identity of the 16-year-old alleged carjacker arrested Wednesday night.