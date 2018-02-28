41-year-man killed in Clarksville shooting; Search for gunman underway

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Paradise Hill Road around 12:45 a.m.

Clarksville police reported arriving officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Clarksville police are searching for the suspect, who was identified by police as 25-year-old Rashaud Watson.

Watson is believed to have known the victim and entered the home before shooting the victim several times.

He fled the scene before officers arrived and may be with a woman named

.Clarksville police said they are concerned with her welfare and would like her to contact police so they know she is safe.

A criminal homicide has been filed for Watson’s arrest and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.