Man captures car burglars on home surveillance, alerts neighbors to crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community’s safety is dependent on its neighbors and the communication between them.

It must be constant.

Some people have security cameras, others are active on social media, but all are trying to make their neighborhoods safer, like Andrew Bodsford who recently captured a car break-in on his home surveillance.

“I noticed a day planner laying in my yard and I picked it up,” says Andrew Bodsford. “I looked through it to find out if I could find the name, and found out it was my neighbor’s.”

It was Bodsford’s first inclining something was off, and he was right, because this happened the night before.

“I knew it was going to be on video because the camera’s running,” says Bodsford.

His home surveillance filmed somebody on a bike pulling up in front of his house. The suspect broke into Bodsford’s wife’s and neighbor’s cars. He shared a clip of the video with his neighbors on the Nextdoor app.

“I kind of keep an eye out, if somebody pulls up on the street I probably notice them,” he says.

Unfortunately there’s nothing new with these car break-ins. Thieves are opportunistic and seemingly more active. But Bodsford is part of a growing public, actively communicating, engaging each other on social media, to protect property, and most importantly, other people.

“I don’t mind doing that sort of thing, I think it’s great,” says Bodsford. “I think we should all do that for each other.”

And knowing a neighbor would also have Bodsford’s best interests at heart provides reassurance, and appreciation for his East Nashville community.

“I know that somebody, you know, is keeping an eye out.”