Longtime Bellevue resident still reminded of 2010 flood when it rains

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On back-to-back days in May 2010, the largest two-day rainfall in Middle Tennessee history created an unprecedented disaster.

“One morning, I woke up and my best friend is knocking on my door, saying we have to go. The water was all the way to my porch.” Lisa Blackmon, a Bellevue resident of 15 years and Brentwood Academy alum, said.

She continued, “People just did not know what to do. Not knowing where to go, you just could not think….even with the water that high, I never thought it was going to come inside my house. I left with my car, clothes and a laptop.”

Blackmon’s home sits hundreds of yards from the Harpeth River, which rose to 33.32 feet – nine feet higher than the previous record in 1948.

“Initially, it was just at the base. When I came back, there was a line. It was down initially, but it was this high. I had a chair that was there by that door, and when I came in the first time, it was by this door. You are overwhelmed by how much mud. My floors were a light brown. It turned to a dark brown. It was just mud,” Blackmon recalled.

Everything was destroyed in her home and surrounding neighborhood.

“It was three days to a week later we could come back. Because the water was so high, we could not come back to our house. A man was nice enough to bring a canoe back. He brought me down with the canoe, we tied up. Everything was in shambles, nothing is where it belonged,” she said.

At the time, Blackmon’s home was not considered to be in a floodplain and she did not have insurance, but luckily, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a solid support group helped.

“I had friends. A friend of mine, John Brittle came in and told us where to start. Take this down, clean all this. My friend Buddy Bacon from high school came in and other people came in. We took everything apart and that was the first phase. Take everything in the house and out of the house. Especially for the wicking. Everything I owned was in the front yard. Every morning, I would cry on the way in then put on KC and the Sunshine band and get my mind right, because if everybody were willing to donate their time and money to me, I was not going to be in a bad mood. I would just all set and we would work all day.”

Despite all of her losses, a precious piano, though tarnished, survived.

“This piano was, I believe, from the 1780s and my dad bought this piano in the 70s for me. There was a place in 100 Oaks that sold pianos. He bought this for $100. This piano is part of this house. There is nothing else in this but this piano. It means everything to me that this beautiful piano just survived.”

With many people leaving, following the flood, Blackmon without a doubt wanted to return.

“I don’t even think it was a thought, you just know this is your home and this is my home.”

Even after she rebuilt her home, the sound of rain still gets to her.

“That first rain after….because it rains every spring here. And at first…I was scared. I have faith and I have faith that this is not going to happen to me again. I also have faith that if it does happen again I will be taken care of,” she told News 2.

Through this experience, gains fared greater than losses.

“You don’t know how strong you are until you are tested, and I was tested, and I survived this. My house was great before, but it’s better built now. I remember when Paige did this or Buddy did this. As sad as it is, you have fond memories of what happened during this time.”

