Home invasion leads to drug bust in Gallatin; 6 arrested

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home invasion and stolen Air Jordans leads to a major drug investigation and six people being arrested in Gallatin.

It started when police respond to a call of a home invasion. Body cam footage shows officer encounter homeowner Brett Howlett.

Howlett explains to officers that men broke into his home and tried to steal his son’s collection of Jordans.

The 45-year-old claims the intruders beat him with a bat.

“They beat me down to the ground over there. It was all them against me. They had a gun. They were threatening to kill me saying blast him blast him,” Howlett can be heard telling officers.

Officers entered the home and learned that thieves allegedly stole the Jordans from Howlett’s 18-year-old son Caleb.

While inside the home, officers notice the overwhelming smell of Marijuana.

Officers found a pound and a half of packaged marijuana, LSD, mushrooms and several bongs.

The Howletts and 20-year-old resident Skyler Toon are all arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and deliver.

Because of the drug charges, police confiscated not only the Jordans, but cars and other items in the house.

Meanwhile across town, officers find the suspect vehicle and order everyone out of a house at gunpoint.

Police find the Jordans in the car. Gallatin Police arrest 19-year-old Charles Stafford and two juveniles.

Police say the investigation continues and no guns were recovered from either location.