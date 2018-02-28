Historic 2010 flood pushed rescue teams to only get better, more prepared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Besides heat, flooding is the deadliest weather-related phenomenon with its relentless power. 2010 turned out to be a pivotal point for education and progression.

“Saturday, May 1, 2010 was an eye opener,” said Nathan Piatt, Operation of Emergency Management Diver with Davidson County and Nashville Fire Department.

“The event was so overwhelming and massive,” said David Crane, Captain with Nashville Fire Department and Operation of Emergency Management Special Operations.

Back-to-back days of record-smashing rainfall created catastrophic destruction called for Metro’s best to help save lives.

“We were called into action that Saturday, about midday when the flooding was ramping up and no signs of the rain stopping,” Crane recalled.

The extreme event has pushed the swift water rescue team to only get better and even more prepared.

Over the past 30 years, more than 60 people have lost their lives in Middle Tennessee due to flooding.

Metro-Nashville Operations of Emergency Management is well-equipped for swift water rescues with personal gear and boats, but it’s really about the training to help people, especially in dire need.

“We went through the class, learned the different techniques looking for things that were lost, whether it would be people, guns, knives, you name it. We can locate it under water in near zero visibility,” said Piatt.

Higher level techniques are taught monthly for quicker, safer rescues. Plus, the vast amount of equipment has expanded too.

“We had a call off of Lewis Street where we had several apartments that were flooded that had fencing and gates up. This boat couldn’t be used. This boat was too big. We used the smaller sled, walked it in and rescued multiple residents,” said Crane.

Mobile units, such as a swift water rescue response trailer, has enough equipment for 10 team members for three full days.

“Additional throw bags, which are vital for swift water work, additional life jackets, swift water dry suits, hardware ropes for rigging…” said Crane.

K-9 units are also ready to aid in rescue efforts and use the sense of scent to find victims.

Of all the types of rescues, the most frequent come from people stuck in cars.

“Don’t drive in standing water over roads, especially running water over the roads,” said Crane.

Turn around, don’t drown is said for a reason because you never know how deep that water could be. While six inches of water does not sound like a lot, some cars can stall and become uncontrollable. Double that to 12 inches or one foot, cars can stall out. Now 24 inches or 2 feet, your car could turn to a boat, and you don’t want that to happen.

In any event, historic or not, OEM takes immediate action.

“When their phone goes off, they have worked the ability to leave their job and help someone that is in harm’s way,” said Jay Servais, District Chief for Nashville Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management.

They’re true heroes risking their lives for others.

“These men and women that are doing the dive rescue, the swift water rescue, the dive recovery operation. They are volunteers,” said Servais.

Now, nearly eight years after the historic flood, crews said they are better prepared.

“Today, we are much better trained; we are much better equipped, and much better supported when it comes to swift water rescues, without any doubt,” said Crane.

All day Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast.