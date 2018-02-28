Flooding a concern as rain drenches Middle Tennessee

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flooding remains a concern for many parts of Middle Tennessee as more rain is expected to fall late Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Nashville and many surrounding counties, including Bedford, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Some places in Middle Tennessee have already seen one to four inches of rain on Wednesday. Another two inches of rain could fall in some places.

In Giles County, flooding was also reported in places by Wednesday afternoon.

“The rain is going to come in tonight and it’s going to come in pretty hard and pretty heavy on us,” said Barry Hyatt with the Giles County Highway Department. “We’re going to monitor the roads.”

Hyatt said signs will be placed at roads that are impassable due to flooding.

“Please pay attention to our signs. The water is going to going to come up fast on us,” he said.

Anyone who sees water covering the road is advised not to drive through it.

Some roads across Middle Tennessee and parts of Southern Kentucky have already been closed due to weather. Click here to see a complete list of road closures.

Some Tennessee schools have already opted to close or open late on Thursday due to flooding. Check the latest list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Officials in Nashville are closely monitoring flood-prone areas and the levels at the Cumberland River in downtown.

The Nashville Fire Department said late Wednesday afternoon there is not a flooding concern near the river at this time. They will continue to keep a close eye on the levels.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

