East Tennessee school bus driver arrested for DUI; 23 students on board

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Police in Jonesborough say they arrested at bus driver after receiving a 911 call from a concerned motorist about a school bus moving erratically on East Main Street.

The call came in Wednesday morning around 7:20 a.m.

Officer said they found the Washington County school bus, observed the driver’s actions, and stopped the bus.

The driver, 49-year-old Jackie Adams, of Telford, was arrested after having what they called visible signs of impairment and failing a field sobriety test.

Adams is charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

23 students were on the bus at the time of the stop, according to Jonesborough police.

JPD reports a county transportation worker responded and drove the children to Jonesborough Elementary and Middle Schools.