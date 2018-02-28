Drills help Tenn. students prepare for tornadoes

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – March 1, 2017 was a scary morning for a lot of kids and adults in Middle Tennessee.

Seven tornadoes dropped down between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., including one in Watertown, just down the road from Tuckers Crossroads School in Wilson County.

“It was pretty scary because it was the first time it was really real. Yes, I was scared,” eighth grade student, Kristen Alberson said.

Ramona Wright, a third grade teacher, who has been teaching at Tuckers Crossroads for 24 years remembers the day, too.

“I am glad that we practice them as much as we do, because it is important that the children know where to go and how to behave and what they do during the drill, because part of my job is to keep them safe while they are here, so it is good for me and good for them to practice,” said Wright.

Principal Anna Raines said parents can rest assured their kids are safe at school during bad weather and they have a plan.

“All the teachers are assigned a spot to go and they take their class roll with them and make sure they have every one of them and we communicate with our radios,” Raines said.

Emergency Manager Steve Spencer said bathrooms are a safe place for students.

“They are smaller and have no windows. They have heavier block walls that are closer together so if there is a roof collapse it will keep the debris of students,” Spencer explained.

The school has over 400 students and can do their drill in less than five minutes. Tuckers Crossroads School was the first school district in Tennessee to be certified “Storm Ready.”

All day Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast.