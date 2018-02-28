Charges dismissed against stores involved in Operation Candy Crush

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges against several Rutherford County businesses accused of selling gummies and pills containing an illegal substance were dropped Wednesday.

According to a release, all criminal charges will be dismissed and records expunged. All public nuisance actions will also be dismissed and property under seizure will be returned.

A total of 23 stores were padlocked and closed for five days initially after the raid on Feb. 12 and 21 people were indicted for allegedly selling illegal products.

Since the raid, store owners have maintained they were not selling anything illegal and vowed to stick together to fight the charges against them.

