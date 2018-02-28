Bedford County takes flood precautions ahead of heavy rain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday was a washout in Bedford County. Mullins Mill Road is just one of several that was closed for the day.

The full list can be found inside of Bedford County’s Emergency Management building. Officials there worked closely with the school, a stream of alerts that ultimately led to them closing schools early Wednesday and closing them completely on Thursday.

The decision was made with both student drivers and bus drivers in mind, crossing those low lying areas.

“We just take a look at the normal roads that are going to close or flood what’s the predicted continuation of rain and when will things probably stop because school buses in rural areas have a hard time getting through,” said Bedford County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott Johnson.

Rescue crews will be on hand tonight, ready to assist in whatever way they can.

But emergency officials urge drivers to heed their road closure signs, for their safety and the safety of rescue crews.

“If there is a road closure sign put out there by the highway department or Public Safety or the public work folks don’t go around us you just risk yourself it only takes 18 inches or so of water to flip a car maybe a little more for a pick up truck then you’re upside down in a seat belt and you’re having a hard time,” said Johnson.

The rain continues to cause school closures and delays. The full list can be found here.