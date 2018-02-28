Austin Peay’s severe weather plan focuses on safety

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe thunderstorms roared across Montgomery County on the evening of Feb. 24 and the Dunn Center on the campus of Austin Peay State University took a direct hit.

“We had some object hit the rooftop, my understanding is a couple of pieces of flashing, there happens to be a piece missing from the front of the building, and it looks like it penetrated the roof and caused a significant water leak during the game. There was about five, five and a half minutes roughly left in the game, in the second half, so they had to stop the game,” said Bill Persinger, Executive Director of public relations at Austin Peay.

Some debris actually fell from the ceiling.

“Some did, a little bit hit one of my photographers, actually, he wasn’t injured or anything, but we had another person at the game who did get hit, and was showing some signs of a possible concussion and the Clarksville EMS took her to the local hospital,” added Persinger.

Austin Peay has a plan in effect for just these types of severe weather situations.

“We got on the PA system and told everybody to please move themselves to the safe areas which are essentially behind all the seats here, there’s kind of a tunnel system and you are partially underground, or actually, those are underground and so those are considered the safe areas and we got as many people as would go into those safe areas,” said Persinger.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had a large event in the Dunn Center when we’ve had tornado warnings, it happened a few years ago during a commencement ceremony which actually had more people in the facility than was last night, I mean at the Murray game and so we’ve been through this actually a few times as warnings and moving people to safe areas.”

Local high school basketball coach Peyton Croft was at the game with his family.

“We definitely heard a noise, sounded kind of more like thunder, more or less, whenever something had hit the roof, you saw a little bit of debris fall down from the ceiling, wasn’t a whole lot of anything, but, at that point in time you knew something was on the way so, my wife and I got our two kids up and started headlining down to the floor area so we could get where we needed to be,” said Croft.

Being weather aware is always very important, as Croft explains.

“We knew there were storms coming, and it was raining actually when we left here in Cadiz, but obviously you don’t anticipate it getting as bad as what it did, and whenever they did make the first initial announcement there wasn’t really going to be time really for us to get out to our vehicle and go somewhere, probably the safest place for us to be was to stay right there, in the gym, knowing that they could take shelter there,” said Croft.

“Overall it was an experience for me and my wife and our two kids and again we thought Austin Peay did a great job handling everything.”

It was quite an experience for those in the stands, and for the staff at Austin Peay.

“I’ve never seen it raining in the Dunn Center in all the years I’ve been here, but it was raining a little bit in the Dunn Center,” Persinger said.

