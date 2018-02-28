Arkansas defeats Vanderbilt 88-76 in SEC Tournament

Arkansas guard Jailyn Mason, left, is defended by Vanderbilt's Rachel Bell (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kiara Williams scored a career-high 25 points and had 10 rebounds Wednesday as 13th-seeded Arkansas ended a six-game skid by beating 12th-seeded Vanderbilt 88-76 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Arkansas (13-17) next plays Thursday against No. 15 Texas A&M, the tournament’s fifth seed. Texas A&M trounced Arkansas 104-60 last week.

Williams shot 11 of 13 and led five Razorbacks in double figures. Malica Monk scored 20 points, Jailyn Mason had 14, Devin Cosper had 13 and Raven Northcross-Baker added 12.

Arkansas erased an early nine-point deficit by making 12 3-pointers The Razorbacks were 9 of 20 from 3-point range in the second half.

Kayla Overbeck had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Vanderbilt (7-24). Christa Reed had 16 points and Rachel Bell added 12. Vanderbilt committed 20 turnovers.

This marked the second Arkansas-Vanderbilt match-up in the last four days. Vanderbilt had beaten Arkansas 78-73 on Sunday.