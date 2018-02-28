5 arrested, including 3 teens, for beating, robbing man in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people were arrested, including three minors, for beating a man during a robbery in Hendersonville early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1000 block of Center Point Road just after midnight.

Hendersonville police said the victim reported he was attacked and beaten by four people before his wallet and vehicle was stolen.

Tylec Martin, 19, of Hendersonville, and Marinda Martin, 20, of Goodlettsville, two 16 year olds and one 15 year old were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

Hendersonville police ask anyone with information regarding this or any other crime call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.