2 Gives Back – Box 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back was at Station 13 of the Nashville Fire Department today to deliver lunch and say ‘thank you’ to the Box 55 organization for all the hard work they put in.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

Box 55 gives back to first responders in the Nashville area by providing them with food, water, and other necessities while they are out working at a scene.

For instance, when the Creekwood Apartments in Bellevue caught fire the Box 55 crew arrived on the scene soon after the fire department. When firefighters were taking their breaks or just needed a breather, the Box 55 volunteers were there to offer snacks and water.

The organization not only does this for firefighters but also for police, SWAT, swift water rescue teams, and other rapid response teams in the area.

Former NFD Chief Buck Dozier is the president of Box 55.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re okay while they’re helping others,” Dozier said. “It’s a very strenuous job. It’s important that someone takes care of them when they’re all done.”

Box 55 is a non-profit organization that is operated by volunteers. They’ve been around for more than 65 years.

The volunteers keep radios in their homes to know when the fire department is responding to calls. The group operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

Their van is fully equipped with coffee makers, Gatorade, water, lunchmeat, and fruit. The van even carries chairs if the first responders can take a seat if they need to.

