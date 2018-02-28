10 years after ‘Super Tuesday’ tornadoes, community vividly remembers storm

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – February 5 marked 10 years since a deadly tornado outbreak ripped through Macon, Trousdale and Sumner counties.

An EF-3 killed 23 people that day – 13 in Macon County, eight in Sumner County and two in Sumner County. Homes were left in shambles and debris everywhere.

“Bricks, houses down, people hollering and screaming – it was just devastation,” recalled Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons.

Even after 10 years, the outbreak, commonly referred to as the “Super Tuesday” tornadoes, Gammons said he clearly remembers how it all unfolded.

“I remember our car radios – phones all at once just going out, and I can remember me and one of the officers out there, after we had found one of the persons deceased, we started praying. We started praying because we knew we needed help,” he recalled.

Despite the massive destruction, the sheriff said the community came together to persevere and rebuild what it had lost.

“Ten years later when you go back into these areas, you know, some of these areas can you can go back and remember what the houses looked like before,” Gammons said.

He continued, “It’s just a hard time to remember what those houses looked like before the tornado came and now because you have houses rebuilt [and] people are doing well. I’m sure they are missing some of their loved ones and stuff that can’t be replaced. That’s the hard thing for most people – is the pictures, sentimental values, the items that could not be replaced.”

While many of the structures have long been repaired, people who survived the tornado said it’s taken longer for their hearts to mend.

“Looking back, it’s just really hard,” survivor Diane Daugherty said. “They didn’t come out – all the people who lost their lives. The whole landscape of Macon County changed that night.”

Daugherty said she and her husband took cover in a closet just before the tornado hit their home.

“We [saw] insulation coming under the door, so we knew there was some damage. The next thing we heard was someone beating on our house, and it was our neighbor. He thought we were dead. Our house was damaged so bad,” she said.

Glen Pedigo also lost his home after it was picked up by the strong tornado.

“When the tornado hit, it sounded like it just exploded in there. And of course, I felt the house when it picked it up. I felt it when it moved it, and I felt it when it set it back down. It was just that quick,” he recalled.

Pedigo continued, “When I kicked out the front door, to where I could get out the front door, the house had turned 21 feet. That’s how far it turned it before it set it back down.”

Daugherty said as a tornado survivor, she now encourages everyone to have a plan.

“I just want people to be aware – be ready, be prepared – we weren’t. We didn’t take it seriously. I just want people to be prepared – have a safe place. You know, no matter if it’s in a hallway with a mattress over your head. Be prepared.”

Now, an old damaged silo is one of the few physical signs that’s left of the storms.

The tornado outbreak is called “Super Tuesday” because Tennessee was one of the states holding the presidential primary election on Feb. 5, 2008.