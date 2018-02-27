What will Rutherford County residents do with trash when landfill closes?

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – What will residents in Rutherford County do with their trash once Middle Point Landfill is at capacity and closes in 2027?

That’s the big question.

The Solid Waste Advisory Committee is brainstorming and has come up with several plans to address waste disposal in the future.

The committee met Tuesday afternoon at the historic Rutherford County courthouse.

Even though the landfill, nicknamed Mt. Trashmore, won’t close for at least another nine years, though time is still ticking to come up with a future solution.

“It’s not something we can wait a year or two before this thing is getting ready to close up before we start deciding what we need to do what’s the most practical, what’s the most efficient, what’s the most cost you might say benefit to our citizens,” said Rutherford County Mayor Earnest Burgess.

The committee has come up with a 136-page Analysis of Solid Waste Options and Development Plan.

There are four possible options.

Option one includes no assets, no programs.

Option two. Middle Point 2.0 – it would include consolidating the county landfill with Republic, the owner/operators of Middle Point Landfill, which could extend the life of the landfill by 15 years.

The third option is Maximum Flexibility, or Max Flex, which would include developing transfer stations within the county. This could provide flexibility on disposal and management methods into the future going forward.

Lastly, create a Regional Waste-to-Energy option, which would include developing a facility located within the county or a reasonable driving distance.

“Every jurisdiction in this county, including the county, and Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville, every single one them, have to find a way to work together to deal with this solid waste disposal problem that we are going to be facing,” Burgess said.

Currently, Rutherford County disposes of solid waste for free at Middle Point Landfill.

In addition, the county receives about $900,000, or about $3.9 million, from 18 other counties that bring their trash to the site.

When the landfill closes, that revenue and savings will away, too.

“We have to be proactive in trying to prepare ourselves in at least know have some reasonable idea about the cost associated,” Burgess said.

Despite what solid waste disposal plan the county and these municipalities come up with, it will come with a cost, and taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

“Everybody will have to then start paying something. We don’t know what or how much yet. It depends on choice that is made going forward,” the mayor said.

With the population of Rutherford County expected to double over the next 20 or so years, there will be an even greater need for waste disposal and recycling.

No decisions will be made Tuesday. The committee will just weigh all of its options, and possible weed out the ones that are not practical.

Click here to read the Solid Waste Draft Report in its entirety.