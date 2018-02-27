Middle Tennessee prepares for possible flooding as more rain moves in

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Middle Tennessee prepares for another round of rain, there’s another chance for flooding in the upcoming days.

In anticipation of the forecasted rain, the floodgates have been opened at Percy Priest Dam. The opened floodgates have been a common scene this month.

“We are kind of int he same situation we were in this time last week,” explained Robert Dillingham with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’ve got some rainfall moving in in the next 24 to 48 hours, so we’re preparing our reservoir system to deal with that.”

He continued, “We’ve been very aggressive trying to lower our flood control pools upstream of Nashville. We got a seasonal target elevation we try to reach with these reservoirs, and with the wet February we’ve had, we’ve beat that by several months. So we are several feet ahead of where we would like to be as far as filling our flood control reservoirs. So we been aggressively releasing this water while we have a chance here with this dry weather.”

