Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Nashville Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Nashville on Tuesday for the second time since taking office.

Pence is expected to address a crowd around 1 p.m. at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters’ 75th annual convention at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The NRB calls itself a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers with a mission to advance biblical truth, promote media excellence, and defend free speech.

Jerry Johnson, the group’s president, says evangelical broadcasters eagerly anticipate hearing what the former conservative radio show host has to say.

An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend the convention which runs from Feb. 27 to March 2.

Traffic delays are anticipated as the vice president makes his way from Nashville International Airport to Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

Nashville MTA posted to Twitter: “Please be advised that on Tuesday, February 27, some bus routes operating in the area of the Nashville International Airport and Donelson may be impacted during afternoon trips due to a scheduled visit to Nashville by Vice President Pence.”

In August 2017, the vice president was the keynote speaker at the Republican Party’s Statesmen Dinner at the Music City Center.