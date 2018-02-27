Teen shot while riding bike in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a teen was shot while riding his bike Tuesday night in Clarksville.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Vanleer and Ford streets.

Police said when they arrived to the scene they found the teenager lying on the side of the road. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. An update on his condition was not released.

According to police, surveillance video revealed a white vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting. A motive has not been determined.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tips Line at 931-645-8477.