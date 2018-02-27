Teen arrests down in Nashville so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the latest publicly available data through mid-February, 650 juveniles have been arrested in Nashville in 2018.

This is compared to 843 arrested during the same time period in 2017, marking a 22 percent decrease.

The arrest data is through February 17, just two days after Metro police announced a task force to combat a rash of teen crime in the city.

Of the 650 arrests in 2018, roughly one-fifth of the arrests are from truancy and curfew violations.

Meanwhile, crime committed against juveniles is down slightly in 2018. The lower number of crimes is driven by a decrease in property crimes against youth.

The numbers of aggravated assaults and simple assaults against youth are down as well.

With regard to other violent crimes, five juveniles have been killed so far in 2018, compared to only two during the same time period in 2017.

The number of youth victims of rape and robbery are up slightly year-to-date.

Metro police have announced multiple arrests of juveniles following the implementation of their task force, but the total number of arrests is not yet publicly available.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.